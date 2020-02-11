Maine's best high school basketball teams once again will compete for a chance to take home the gold ball that goes along with a state championship.

Although preliminary games are underway, the Maine Principals' Association High School Basketball Tournament starts in earnest with Class AA quarterfinal action on Wednesday in Bangor. You can listen to those games -- Bangor boys vs. Oxford Hills and Bangor girls vs. Lewiston -- on air, online or on our free app.

Our tournament coverage -- both on air and online -- will continue on Friday with Class B quarterfinal action at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Starting then, we'll give you recaps of every game in Bangor plus scores and highlights from games in Augusta and Portland.

If you plan to attend any games, you may purchase tickets in advance here.