Tourney 2020 Rewind With WAGM’s Rene Cloukey

Rene Cloukey, the Sports Director at WAGM in Presque Isle, joined The Drive for Wednesday's edition of Tourney 2020 Rewind.

Cloukey embodies many an Aroostook County folk who feel a great emptiness with no tournament played this winter. Cloukey, like many from The County, makes the trip to Bangor every third week of February and posts up at the Cross Insurance Center, watching basketball morning-to-evening for 10-days straight (save for Sunday, of course).

Cloukey said the cancellation of this year's tournament, coupled with the inability to pack local gyms and cheer on their school's teams, has many people in The County struggling to find different sources of entertainment.

You can catch the full conversation with Rene, below, as he looks ahead to 2022 and yet another pilgrimage to the Queen City.