Tourney 2022 Highlights: Class B Regional Finals [Video]

What a thrill it was to have The Tourney return to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Over the last week, countless experiences were shared and memories made for life among the players, coaches, fans and media in attendance.

In Class B, it was an all-Big East Championship Saturday featuring the Ellsworth and Orono boys and the Hermon and Old Town girls.

In the boys' regional title game, it was top-seed Ellsworth maintaining their perfect record with a 62-33 win over 2-seed Orono. The Red Riots' impressive season came to an end at 18-4, but with their young core, Orono will be viewed as one of the favorites to make another deep run next season.

As for the undefeated Eagles, they will look to cap off a perfect 23-0 season Friday night in Bangor when they face Yarmouth, the 2-seed from the South, in the Class B State Championship.

On the girls side of the bracket, it was #2 Hermon earning its second-straight regional championship with a 45-30 win over #1 Old Town. The Coyotes' had a dominant season and lost just twice, with both L's coming at the hands of the Hawks.

Hermon, who fell in the Class B State game vs. Wells in 2020, will aim to hoist the gold ball this time around when they square off with Oceanside on Friday night, the 2-seed out of the South.

*Video and production credit: Max Pottle and Nate Bailey, 92.9 The Ticket.