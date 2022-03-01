Tourney 2022 Highlights: S. Aroostook Sweeps Class D [Video]

It was a Southern Aroostook sweep on Saturday at The Cross Center with both the Warriors boys and girls teams winning regional titles in Bangor.

The 8-game day began at 9 a.m. when the Southern Aroostook girls earned their 4th-straight regional championship by defeating the 2-seeded Wisdom Pioneers, 59-26.

Few teams in the state of Maine, regardless of class or gender, can boast as dominant a level of success as what the Warriors girls have achieved in recent years. With now four straight regional titles and seeking their 3rd gold ball during the stretch, it's fair to call Southern Aroostook a dynasty in The County.

The Warriors will meet Seacoast Christian Academy, the 3-seed from the South, on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

The Southern Aroostook boys followed up the girls' win by edging #1 Machias 44-37 for a regional title of their own.

The two teams entered the contest with just one combined loss and it was the Warriors ultimately able to corral the offensive ability of the Bulldogs to give Machias their first loss of the season.

Southern Aroostook will face another stiff test as they're set to meet #1 Forest Hills of Jackman in the gold ball game on Saturday in Augusta at 2:45 p.m.

*Video and production credit: Max Pottle and Nate Bailey, 92.9 The Ticket.