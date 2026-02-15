Tourney 2026 – Monday February 16 Schedule
Monday, February 16th brings a full day of basketball to Bangor, Portland and Augusta! Wonder who plays who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Monday, February 16th.
Bangor
Class D North
- 9 a.m. - Boys #4 Bangor Christian vs. #5 Hodgdon
- 10:30 a.m. - Boys #1 Machias vs. #central Aroostook
- 12 noon - Girls #4 Penobscot Valley vs. #5 Southern Aroostook
- 1:30 p.m. - Girls #1 Bangor vs. #8 Schenck
Class C North
- 4 p.m. - Boys #3 Fort Kent vs. #6 Sumner
- 5:30 p.m. Boys #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #6 Sumner
- 7 p.m. - Girls #3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 Calais
- 8:30 p.m. - Girls #2 GSA vs. #7 Sumner
Augusta Civic Center
Class D Girls
- 9 a.m. #3 Carrabec vs. #6 Madison
- 10:30 a.m. #2 Buckfield vs. #7 Boothbay
- 12 Noon #4 Monmouth Academy vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach
- 1:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Abram vs. #8 North Yarmouth Academy
C Boys
- 4 p.m. #3 Maranacook vs. #6 Waynflete
- 5:30 p.m #2 Hall Dale vs. #7 Dirigo
- 7 p.m. #4 Sacopee Valley vs. #5 Mt. View
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #9 Wells
Portland Expo
Class B South
- 1 p.m. Boys #3 Lake Region vs. #6 Poland
- 3:45 p.m. #2 Medomak Valley vs. #10 Lincoln Academy
- 5 p.m. #4 Yarmouth vs. #5 Leavitt
- 6:45 pm. #1 York vs. #9 Gray-New Gloucester
