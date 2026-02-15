Monday, February 16th brings a full day of basketball to Bangor, Portland and Augusta! Wonder who plays who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Monday, February 16th.

Best of luck to all the teams!

Bangor

Class D North

9 a.m. - Boys #4 Bangor Christian vs. #5 Hodgdon

10:30 a.m. - Boys #1 Machias vs. #central Aroostook

12 noon - Girls #4 Penobscot Valley vs. #5 Southern Aroostook

1:30 p.m. - Girls #1 Bangor vs. #8 Schenck

To purchase tickets online for the Class D session, click HERE

Class C North

4 p.m. - Boys #3 Fort Kent vs. #6 Sumner

5:30 p.m. Boys #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #6 Sumner

7 p.m. - Girls #3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 Calais

8:30 p.m. - Girls #2 GSA vs. #7 Sumner

To purchase tickets online for the Class C session click HERE

Augusta Civic Center

Class D Girls

9 a.m. #3 Carrabec vs. #6 Madison

10:30 a.m. #2 Buckfield vs. #7 Boothbay

12 Noon #4 Monmouth Academy vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach

1:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Abram vs. #8 North Yarmouth Academy

To purchase tickets online for the Class D session click HERE

C Boys

4 p.m. #3 Maranacook vs. #6 Waynflete

5:30 p.m #2 Hall Dale vs. #7 Dirigo

7 p.m. #4 Sacopee Valley vs. #5 Mt. View

8:30 p.m. #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #9 Wells

To purchase tickets online for the Class C session click HERE

Portland Expo

Class B South

1 p.m. Boys #3 Lake Region vs. #6 Poland

3:45 p.m. #2 Medomak Valley vs. #10 Lincoln Academy

5 p.m. #4 Yarmouth vs. #5 Leavitt

6:45 pm. #1 York vs. #9 Gray-New Gloucester

To purchase tickets online for the C B Session click HERE

