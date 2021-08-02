Town of the Year 2021 Championship (Open Until FRI, 8-6, 12pm)

Two familiar names in our annual Town of the Year contest will go head-to-head for this year's title as top-seeded Jonesport takes on #2 Bucksport.

It goes without saying that these towns have received the two-highest vote totals in this year's competition. Combined, they have also represented a place in each of the first three Town of the Year Championship match-ups. Bucksport was the runner up to Millinocket in 2018 and Greenville in 2019, while Jonesport finished 2nd to Lincoln in last year's tournament.

Which town will finally get over the hump and be crowned The Ticket's Town of the Year? That's for you to decide!