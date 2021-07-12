Town Of The Year 2021 – First Round (Open Until FRI, 7-16, 12pm)

It's that time of the year as The Ticket's annual Town of the Year competition has returned for 2021!

As we look to build off the momentum of last year's tournament, which had over 130,000 total votes and crowned Lincoln, Maine, as the 2020 Town of the Year, we have made a few changes to this year's format.

- Beginning this year, the previous year's champion (in this case Lincoln) will have to sit out the following year's tournament.

- This year, we're beginning with a field of 36 towns in our listening area that have been grouped into six divisions of six towns based on geography. The regions are - Acadia, Coastal, Downeast, "I-95", "The Midlands" and North.

- We will utilize a divisional format in the first round and 16 towns will advance to the knockout bracket beginning next week. The top-2 towns in each division will automatically qualify for the "Sweet 16" plus an additional four "wild card" towns - the highest vote totaling towns that didn't finish top-2 in their division. From there, it's a classic bracket like we've done each year.

- The first round will remain open through Friday at 12 p.m. and you may vote for two towns in each region once per day.

Now get out the vote for your favorite towns!