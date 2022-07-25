Town of the Year 2022 – Final [Voting Closes FRI 7-29 at 12pm]

We began with 32 towns and cities across our listening area, now two towns remain in this year's competition.

For the second-straight summer, it's down to Bucksport or Jonesport to be named Town of the Year. Last year when these two towns met with the TOTY title on the line, Bucksport prevailed with just over 64% of the vote.

For Bucksport, it's their fourth appearance in the Town of the Year Final, having also finished as runner-up in 2018 and '19.

Jonesport is in their 3rd-straight Town of the Year Final, having lost to Lincoln in 2020.

Voting for this championship round will remain open until Friday at noon, and The Drive will head back on the road next week to make a return trip to this year's winner.

The stage is set, now all you need to do is vote (up to once per day) and share, share, share!