Town of the Year 2022 – Round of 32 *RESULTS*
Round one and week one is in the books for Town of the Year 2022. 3,042 votes were submitted across the eight divisions, and here's how they shaped up -
Old Town Division:
1. Camden (40.5%)
2. Hermon (25.4%)
3. Old Town (23.5%)
4. Milford (10.6%)
Searsport Division:
1. Searsport (44.5%)
2. Winterport (25.8%)
3. Newport (16%)
4. Dexter (13.7%)
Jonesport Division:
1. Jonesport (60.9%)
2. Hampden (16.5%)
3. Eastport (15.2%)
4. Milo (7.5%)
Dover-Foxcroft Division:
1. Ellsworth (38.9%)
2. Stonington (26.9%)
3. Dover-Foxcroft (18.5%)
4. Orrington (16.8%)
Belfast Division:
1. Belfast (46.4%)
2. Machias (23.8%)
3. Bangor (16.6%)
4. Brewer (13.2%)
Pittsfield Division:
1. Castine (54.3%)
2. Unity (18.8%)
3. Pittsfield (14.1%)
4. Guilford (12.9%)
Champions Division:
1. Bucksport (55.5%)
2. Greenville (24.8%)
3. Millinocket (11.6%)
4. Lincoln (8.1%)
Levant Division:
1. Bar Harbor (54.8%)
2. Levant (15.3%)
(T) 3. Trenton (14.9%)
(T) 3. Orono (14.9%)
Here's what the bracket for the Round of 16 will look like. A reminder, the Round of 16 will begin Tuesday, July 5...
LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET:
(1) Camden vs. (2) Winterport
(1) Searsport vs. (2) Hermon
(1) Jonesport vs. (2) Stonington
(1) Ellsworth vs. (2) Hampden
RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET:
(1) Belfast vs. (2) Unity
(1) Castine vs. (2) Machias
(1) Bucksport vs. (2) Levant
(1) Bar Harbor vs. (2) Greenville