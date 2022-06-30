Town of the Year 2022 – Round of 32 *RESULTS*

Round one and week one is in the books for Town of the Year 2022. 3,042 votes were submitted across the eight divisions, and here's how they shaped up -

Old Town Division:

1. Camden (40.5%)

2. Hermon (25.4%)

3. Old Town (23.5%)

4. Milford (10.6%)

Searsport Division:

1. Searsport (44.5%)

2. Winterport (25.8%)

3. Newport (16%)

4. Dexter (13.7%)

Jonesport Division:

1. Jonesport (60.9%)

2. Hampden (16.5%)

3. Eastport (15.2%)

4. Milo (7.5%)

Dover-Foxcroft Division:

1. Ellsworth (38.9%)

2. Stonington (26.9%)

3. Dover-Foxcroft (18.5%)

4. Orrington (16.8%)

Belfast Division:

1. Belfast (46.4%)

2. Machias (23.8%)

3. Bangor (16.6%)

4. Brewer (13.2%)

Pittsfield Division:

1. Castine (54.3%)

2. Unity (18.8%)

3. Pittsfield (14.1%)

4. Guilford (12.9%)

Champions Division:

1. Bucksport (55.5%)

2. Greenville (24.8%)

3. Millinocket (11.6%)

4. Lincoln (8.1%)

Levant Division:

1. Bar Harbor (54.8%)

2. Levant (15.3%)

(T) 3. Trenton (14.9%)

(T) 3. Orono (14.9%)

Here's what the bracket for the Round of 16 will look like. A reminder, the Round of 16 will begin Tuesday, July 5...

LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET:

(1) Camden vs. (2) Winterport

(1) Searsport vs. (2) Hermon

(1) Jonesport vs. (2) Stonington

(1) Ellsworth vs. (2) Hampden

RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET:

(1) Belfast vs. (2) Unity

(1) Castine vs. (2) Machias

(1) Bucksport vs. (2) Levant

(1) Bar Harbor vs. (2) Greenville