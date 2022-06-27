Town of the Year 2022 – Round of 32

It's time to kickoff The Ticket's 5th-annual Town of the Year competition!

Here's how it works this summer:

- The Round of 32 stays open today-through-Thursday at 6pm. You can vote for two towns in each division, once per day.

- The top two towns in each division by Thursday at 6pm will advance to the Round of 16. From there, the format will be a knockout tournament.

Here's the schedule for this year's competition:

- Week of June 27 (Round of 32)

- Week of July 4 (Round of 16)

- Week of July 11 (Quarterfinals)

- Week of July 18 (Semifinals)

- Week of July 25 (Championship)

The Drive will once again be making our "Final Four Tour" once we reach the semifinal stage of the competition and broadcast live from the remaining four towns. Of course, we'll also make the return trip to celebrate whatever lucky town gets crowned Town of the Year 2022 during the week of August 1.

So, without further ado, get out the vote for your favorite towns! And don't forget, SHARE, SHARE, SHARE!