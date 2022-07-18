Town of the Year 2022 – Semifinals [Voting Open Until SAT @ 12pm]

Just two rounds remain until a town or city gets crowned as The Ticket's "Town of the Year 2022."

We began this year's tournament with 32 towns and cities from across our listening area. Now, it's down to Searsport, Jonesport, Belfast and Bucksport.

All four of these communities are no stranger to the Town of the Year competition. In fact, three of the four are carryovers from last year's semifinal stage (Bucksport - TOTY '21 - Belfast and Jonesport).

As is the case each year when we reach this point in the tournament, The Drive will be hitting the road this week for our annual Town of the Year road trip. We'll begin the tour Tuesday in Searsport on the wharf, followed by stops in Belfast on Wednesday, Jonesport on Thursday and Bucksport to cap the week on Friday.

In addition to hearing it live on 92.9 FM The Ticket, you'll also be able to watch a livestream of the four shows this week, right here at 929TheTicket.com, on The Ticket App and on Facebook @92.9TheTicket.

To accommodate this week's schedule of live remote broadcasts, voting for the semifinal round will be extended through Saturday (7/23) at 12 p.m.

Now, the only thing left to do is vote and help your favorite communities make it one step closer to being named Town of the Year 2022! Remember, as has been the case all tournament, you can vote in each matchup once per day.

Share and help get out the vote for your town!