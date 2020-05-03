Town Of The Year Returns To The Ticket

The third annual Town of the Year competition kicks off Monday on 92.9 The Ticket and at 929TheTicket.com with a play-in round featuring eight towns from "The County."

This year's competition has expanded to a Ticket-wide event, spanning The Morning Line and The Drive, as well as the station's social media platforms.

The action gets underway Monday when The County takes center stage. Eight towns from Aroostook County will vie MON-THU for the right to make it into the field of 64.

Mars Hill vs. Caribou do battle on Monday, followed by Fort Kent vs. Fort Fairfield on Tuesday, Presque Isle vs. Van Buren on Wednesday and Thursday.

Voting for each match-up will run from 8 a.m. (designated day of match-up) to 8 a.m. the following day.

Match-ups for the remaining 60 towns will be randomly drawn on Friday and are based on the following eight regions:

North Region - West Region - Greater Bangor Region -

- County 1 - Corinth - Eddington

- County 2 - Dexter - Glenburn

- County 3 - Dover-Foxcroft - Hampden

- County 4 - Greenville - Hermon

- East Millinocket - Guilford - Kenduskeag

- Lincoln - Madison - Levant

- Milford - Milo - Orrington

- Millinocket - Skowhegan - Veazie

Downeast Region - Coastal Region - Acadia Region -

- Blue Hill - Camden - Bar Harbor

- Calais - Castine - Bucksport

- Eastport - Lincolnville - Hancock

- Gouldsboro - Northport - Holden

- Jonesport - Rockport - Mt. Desert

- Lubec - Searsport - Orland

- Machias - Stockton Springs - Southwest Harbor

- Stonington - Winterport - Trenton

Central Region - Metro Region -

- Carmel - Bangor

- Clinton - Belfast

- Fairfield - Brewer

- Newport - Ellsworth

- Oakland - Old Town

- Pittsfield - Orono

- Unity - Rockland

- Winslow - Waterville

Millinocket took the crown in 2018 and Greenville rose to the challenge in 2019, leaving Bucksport as runner-up both year. Who will be this year's champion? Follow the action at 929TheTicket.com, The Ticket's Facebook page, The Drive's Facebook page and @929theticket on Twitter!