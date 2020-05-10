Town of the Year: Round of 64 Schedule

The Round of 64 in Town of the Year begins Monday on The Ticket.

The Downeast Region gets the action started and the match-ups are: Stonington vs. Machias, Eastport vs. Calais, Lubec vs. Blue Hill and Jonesport vs. Gouldsboro.

The schedule for the rest of the Round of 64 is as follows:

Tuesday (5/12) - West Region: Milo vs. Skowhegan, Corinth vs. Dover-Foxcroft, Greenville vs. Madison and Guilford vs. Dexter.

Wednesday (5/13) - Metro Region: Ellsworth vs. Waterville, Old Town vs. Orono, Bangor vs. Belfast and Rockland vs. Brewer.

Thursday (5/14) - North Region: Milford vs. Ft. Kent, Lincoln vs. Van Buren, Mars Hill vs. East Millinocket and Millinocket vs. Houlton.

Monday (5/18) - Coastal Region: Camden vs. Castine, Lincolnville vs. Rockport, Searsport vs. Stockton Springs and Winterport vs. Northport.

Tuesday (5/19) - Acadia Region: Bucksport vs. Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor vs. Orland, Trenton vs. Mt. Desert and Hancock vs. Holden.

Wednesday (5/20) - Central Region: Winslow vs. Clinton, Newport vs. Unity, Pittsfield vs. Oakland and Carmel vs. Fairfield.

Thursday (5/21) - Greater Bangor Region: Eddington vs. Hampden, Kenduskeag vs. Levant, Orrington vs. Hermon and Veazie vs. Glenburn.

The County got TOTY 2020 off to a record-setting pace last week. Millinocket took the crown in 2018 and Greenville rose to the challenge in 2019, leaving Bucksport as runner-up both year. Who will be this year's champion? Follow the action at 929TheTicket.com, The Ticket's Facebook page, The Drive's Facebook page and @929theticket on Twitter!