Track & Field Stars Nominated For McDonald’s Athlete Of The Week

The McDonald's High School Athlete of the Week nominees have been announced, and all three of them competed in the Penobscot Valley Conference Track and Field championships.

This week's nominees are Zachary Beaton of Hermon, Camille Kohtala of Orono and Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy.

Here's how each athlete performed at the PVC track and field championships

Zachary Beaton of Hermon won the 110-meter hurdles in the large school division with a time of 15.07 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.61 seconds. He also won the high jump (6-0) and the triple jump (42-6.50).

Zach Beaton, Hermon Hawks Athletics

Camille Kohtala of Orono was named the Outstanding Performer of the Meet in the girls small school division. She won the 400 (1:01.30), 200 (27.62) and the long jump (16-3.50). She also was part of Orono's 4x100-meter relay team, which finished first in the event.

Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy was named the Outstanding Performer of the Meet in the boys small school division. Spencer-Thompson won the long jump (23 feet, 0.75 inches) and the triple jump (47 feet, 1.50 inches), both were PVC records.