Triple Crown Of Maine WIFFLE Ball
There are three fundraising WIFFLE ball tournaments in the state of Maine that start in July and you can still get involved in all three.
We talked about each event and what it is for with Jason Clay the organizer of the Lincoln Wiffle tournament, and Ken Clark who heads up the Orrington Wiffle Ball tournament, and about Wayne's Wiffle For A Wish too.
You can catch our conversation again here.
And you can find more details about each event here.
Lincoln Homecoming Wiffleball Tournament
July 10th, in Lincoln, Maine at Mattanawcook Academy
Register With This Link
Started in 1996, this is the 25th year of the tournament
Benefits Lincoln Parks & Rec
Orrington Recreation Wiffle Ball Tournament
July 24th, in Orrington, Maine at Center Drive School
You can find more details at this link
Or email OrringtonRec@GMail.com to register
This is the 4th year of the tournament
Benefits Orrington Rec Department and this year the family of Owen Young who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in November
Wayne's WIFFLE for A Wish
August 21st, in Bangor, at Union Street Athletic Complex
You can register your team at this link
or email WayneHarveyWiffleBall@hotmail.com
This is the 13th year of the tournament
Benefits Make A Wish Maine