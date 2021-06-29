Triple Crown Of Maine WIFFLE Ball

There are three fundraising WIFFLE ball tournaments in the state of Maine that start in July and you can still get involved in all three.

We talked about each event and what it is for with Jason Clay the organizer of the Lincoln Wiffle tournament, and Ken Clark who heads up the Orrington Wiffle Ball tournament, and about Wayne's Wiffle For A Wish too.

You can catch our conversation again here.

And you can find more details about each event here.

Lincoln Homecoming Wiffleball Tournament

July 10th, in Lincoln, Maine at Mattanawcook Academy

Register With This Link

Started in 1996, this is the 25th year of the tournament

Benefits Lincoln Parks & Rec

Benny A Veenhof

Orrington Recreation Wiffle Ball Tournament

July 24th, in Orrington, Maine at Center Drive School

You can find more details at this link

Or email OrringtonRec@GMail.com to register

This is the 4th year of the tournament

Benefits Orrington Rec Department and this year the family of Owen Young who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in November

Wayne's WIFFLE for A Wish

August 21st, in Bangor, at Union Street Athletic Complex

You can register your team at this link

or email WayneHarveyWiffleBall@hotmail.com

This is the 13th year of the tournament

Benefits Make A Wish Maine