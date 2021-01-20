Truth Or Throck Finds Some Older Athletes

Tom Brady and Drew Brees got a lot of attention for being in their 40's as they started an NFL playoff game last Sunday.

But those two have nothing on the athletes Tim Throckmorton found playing well beyond their 40's.

However the catch is only two of the stories he brings up happen to be true, the other one is made up entirely.

Can you figure out if it is the 70 year old who ran in the Bad Water Double covering 292 miles, or the 102 year old playing basketball and winning gold, or was it the Scottish Rugby player who competed until his mid 80's and came back out of retirement to play again older than both Brady and Brees combined?

One is false, two are real, we take our shots and figuring out which one is made up by Tim Throckmorton.

Do you know?