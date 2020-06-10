Truth Or Throck For June 10th

Could Tim Throckmorton make it two weeks in a row where he stumps everyone with his Truth Or Throck stories?

He has three stories, all of them are based around cornhole.

Ranging from the first champion of the American Cornhole League bragging about his abilities, to the President of the ACL having to get around players being drunk and in the bathroom which interrupted television broadcast schedules, and the play by play voice of cornhole leaving for another sport not realizing which one would make it big.

Can you figure out which two are true and which one is made up by Throck?