Truth Or Throck – Super Bowl Stories

This week our conversation with Tim Throckmorton centers around 3 Super Bowl stories, two of them are true, and Throck crafted one for us.

The first one is from Super Bowl 13 and involves a fan heading in to the locker room, grabbing a shower, and then answering questions

The second question comes from 1984 and an interaction between Joe Theismann and Joe Gibbs as Washington played the LA Raiders in the 1984 Super Bowl.

The third story comes from the 1989 Super Bowl and a story about Joe Montana as San Francisco played Cincinnati on their way to the first of back-to-back victories.

One of those stories is false, and the other two are true, and you figure it out?