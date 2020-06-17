Truth Or Throck Tackles The Madden Curse
Can you figure out which one of these is made up by Tim Throckmorton and which two are true? Throck has had a lot of success lately fooling us in the studio, did he keep up his streak?
Option 1 is about former Minnesota Quarterback Daunte Culpepper being cursed after being on the cover of the Madden video game.
Option 2 is about former Seattle Running Back Shaun Alexander being cursed after his appearance on the cover in year 9
Option 3 is about former Tennessee Quarterback Vince Young's appearance on the Madden cover, was he cursed?
Can you figure out the fake one?
Craig from Lincoln played for an Uno's gift card.