Tuesday Morning Headlines & Highlights 1-26-21

As we told you yesterday here on The Morning Line UMaine Athletics is taking a 2 week break through next Thursday the 4th of February for both men’s and women’s hockey.

For the fifth time this season, Blanca Millan is the America East Women’s player of the week, for the third week in a row.

Loryn Porter is the Hockey East Women’s Defensive Player of the week.

The Boston Celtics were in Chicago to play the Bulls last night, the second night of a back to back set, and Boston jumped out to an early lead and never faltered on the way to a 119-103 win.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points and Jayson Tatum returned from COVID-19 and played 31 minutes, scoring 24 points.

The Boston Bruins are on the road tonight taking on the Penguins in Pittsburgh, it is a 7pm start time.

For the first time since 2014 the Yankees and Red Sox made a trade. Boston gets reliever Adam Ottavino and 850 thousand dollars for a player to be named later.

The MLB players association said no to a proposal to put the designated hitter in the National League and to expand the playoffs.

The Maine Principals Association is holding a virtual cheering competition this year. Teams will submit their videos by March 18th, and they will be judged March 20th. Champions of each class will be announced Saturday March 27th, when the performances are live streamed.

