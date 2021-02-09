Tuesday’s Headlines and Highlights on TML 2-9-21

Our tour through the sports headlines goes from UMaine to the NBA, the NHL, and MLB with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff to get you up to date and ready to start the day.

Blanca Millan – America East Player of the Week – again – 6th time this season – 14 in her career. Millan, who averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.5 steals in the two-game series in the Pit against UMass-Lowell.

Millan is also one of 30 candidates named for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS award.

It was announced yesterday the UMaine Football team will have a non-conference game at North Dakota State for Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at the Fargodome.

The Boston Celtics wrap up their 5 game road trip tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA as the C’s are at the Jazz tonight at 1opm.

Indiana Pacers coach Bill Bayno took a leave of absence from the team two weeks ago, and yesterday it came out he resigned.

Patrik Laine was traded from Winnipeg to Columbus a couple of weeks ago, and has scored 3 goals in his last 3 games with the Blue Jackets. And last night he was benched for the last half of the game by Columbus head coach John Tortorella.

The NHL is extending the break for Buffalo, Minnesota and New Jersey because of their COVID-19 situation, and those postponements will impact at least one more game for the Bruins.

According to a report by the Associated Press, MLB is going to slightly deaden the baseballs for this coming season in an effort to slow the pace of home runs.

When the new AP Top 25 poll came out yesterday, it created a 1-vs-2 matchup in women’s college hoops as Top Ranked South Carolina traveled to play at number 2 UConn, and it went to overtime before the Huskies pulled out the 63-59 win.

For the first time in 12 years the Kansas Jayhawks are not listed in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball teams. That ends a streak of 231 weeks being ranked in the top 25.