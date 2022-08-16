Two Bangor Little Leaguers Join The Morning Roast

The Bangor Little League team fell short of a chance to Williamsport, but their spirits are still high.

Head Coach: Jason Harvey and players Dax Gifford and Jacoby Harvey joined The Morning Roast to talk about their experience playing in Bristol, Connecticut and coming up short for a chance to go to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

Take a Listen to what they had to say!

