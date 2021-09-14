UM QB Joe Fagnano Out Indefinitely Because Of Ankle Injury

The University of Maine football team hosts Merrimack Saturday at Morse Field for a noon kickoff. The Black Bears are 0-2 and without their starting quarterback Joe Fagnano. Nick Charlton gave an update on Fagnano in his CAA Media call yesterday and said his Junior QB is currently in a boot because of a “severe high ankle sprain” and will be out "indefinitely".

That means the Black Bears turn to Derek Robertson the redshirt freshman from Yonkers, New York who wears the number 13 for the Black Bears as their next starting quarterback. Coach Charlton and the staff will revamp the Black Bears game plan and offense based on Robertson being under center because their offense is designed to capitalize on the strengths of their quarterback.

Merrimack is 2-0 to start the year in their transition from Division 2 to Division 1 and the Warriors beat UConn and Holy Cross in the first two weeks of the season.

Friday night the NHL’s prospect tournament begins in Buffalo and runs through the weekend.

The Bruins are sending first-round draft pick Fabian Lysell to the event. The B's are also sending a pair of former UMaine Black Bears – forward Eduards Tralmaks and defenseman JD Greenway

Husson soccer both play today

• Men At Bowdoin this afternoon at 4

• Women Home against Bates tonight at 7

We cover those topics in our Headlines and Highlights on The Morning Line to help you start the day with all of the information you need.

You can listen to it again here, or catch us live with the news you need to know on weekday mornings starting at 6 am.