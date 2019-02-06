UMaine Football Gets 14 Nat’l Letters Of Intent
New UMaine football coach Nick Charlton and his staff got National Letters of Intent from 14 players. Add in transfers plus mid-year commits and the incoming class totals 21.
The recruits include two players from Maine.
Check out the names and their positions...
Quincy Barber | S | 6-0 | 180 | Washington D.C./Woodrow Wilson
Clark Barnes | WR | 6-2 | 200 | Brampton, Ontario/Clarkson Secondary
Brian Cooey | K/P | 6-2 | 185 | Blackwood, N.J./Highland Regional H.S.
Kolin Demens | LB | 6-2 | 195 | Detroit, Mich./Detroit Country Day (Avon Old Farms)
Joe Fagnano | QB | 6-3 | 215 | Williamsport, PA/Williamsport
Kevin Falaki | TE | 6-6 | 250 | Assonet, MA/Apponequet Regional (Assumption)
Isaiah Gaynor | DB | 5-9 | 184 | New Castle, DE/William Penn H.S. (Seton Hill)
Bryan Hanly | DL | 6-0 | 255 | Quincy, Mass./Milton Academy (Bridgton Academy)
Ori Jean-Charles | TE | 6-2 | 225 | Monsey, N.Y./Spring Valley (Louisville)
Max Lövblad | OL | 6-7 | 285 | Märsta, Sweden/Arlandagymnasiet (Arlanda Jets)
Jake Maggio | LS | 5-9 | 167 | Bridgewater, N.J./Bridgewater-Raritan H.S.
Khairi Manns | DL | 6-3 | 230 | New Rochelle, N.Y./New Rochelle
Satchel McKinney| CB | 5-9 | 160 | Brandywine, Md./The Avalon School
Michael Monios | WR | 5-10 | 175 | Montreal, Que./Choate Rosemary Hall
Curtis Murray | RB | 5-10 | 190 | Upper Marlboro, MD/Riverdale Baptist
Xavier Nurse | LB | 6-3 | 206 | Brooklyn, N.Y./Erasmus Hall
Zoltan Panyi | QB | 6-3 | 200 | Old Orchard Beach, ME/Scarborough (Bridgton Academy)
Robby Riobe | DB | 6-0 | 180 | Everett, Mass./Everett
Jake True | TE | 6-2 | 200 | Yarmouth, Maine/St. Thomas More
Jacob Tuiasosopo | DL | 6-5 | 240 | Waldorf, Md./North Point
Connor Zamiara | TE | 6-5 | 220 | Rochester, N.Y./McQuaid Jesuit