UMaine Football Gets 14 Nat’l Letters Of Intent

UMaine Athletics File Photo / CAA Champs

New UMaine football coach Nick Charlton and his staff got National Letters of Intent from 14 players. Add in transfers plus mid-year commits and the incoming class totals 21.

The recruits include two players from Maine.

Quincy Barber | S | 6-0 | 180 | Washington D.C./Woodrow Wilson

Clark Barnes | WR | 6-2 | 200 | Brampton, Ontario/Clarkson Secondary

Brian Cooey | K/P | 6-2 | 185 | Blackwood, N.J./Highland Regional H.S.

Kolin Demens | LB | 6-2 | 195 | Detroit, Mich./Detroit Country Day (Avon Old Farms)

Joe Fagnano | QB | 6-3 | 215 | Williamsport, PA/Williamsport

Kevin Falaki | TE | 6-6 | 250 | Assonet, MA/Apponequet Regional (Assumption)

Isaiah Gaynor | DB | 5-9 | 184 | New Castle, DE/William Penn H.S. (Seton Hill)

Bryan Hanly | DL | 6-0 | 255 | Quincy, Mass./Milton Academy (Bridgton Academy)

Ori Jean-Charles | TE | 6-2 | 225 | Monsey, N.Y./Spring Valley (Louisville)

Max Lövblad | OL | 6-7 | 285 | Märsta, Sweden/Arlandagymnasiet (Arlanda Jets)

Jake Maggio | LS | 5-9 | 167 | Bridgewater, N.J./Bridgewater-Raritan H.S.

Khairi Manns | DL | 6-3 | 230 | New Rochelle, N.Y./New Rochelle

Satchel McKinney| CB | 5-9 | 160 | Brandywine, Md./The Avalon School

Michael Monios | WR | 5-10 | 175 | Montreal, Que./Choate Rosemary Hall

Curtis Murray | RB | 5-10 | 190 | Upper Marlboro, MD/Riverdale Baptist

Xavier Nurse | LB | 6-3 | 206 | Brooklyn, N.Y./Erasmus Hall

Zoltan Panyi | QB | 6-3 | 200 | Old Orchard Beach, ME/Scarborough (Bridgton Academy)

Robby Riobe | DB | 6-0 | 180 | Everett, Mass./Everett

Jake True | TE | 6-2 | 200 | Yarmouth, Maine/St. Thomas More

Jacob Tuiasosopo | DL | 6-5 | 240 | Waldorf, Md./North Point

Connor Zamiara | TE | 6-5 | 220 | Rochester, N.Y./McQuaid Jesuit

