UMaine Men’s Basketball Opens the Season with a 82-47 Loss to Virginia Tech on the Road

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team opened the season on Tuesday night, November 10th, with a loss to ACC powerhouse Virginia Tech 82-47 at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Hokies led at the half 46-22.

Maine was led by Kristians Felerbergs and Byron Ireland each of whom had 9 points. The Black Bears had a tough night shooting. They were 4-33 (18.2%) from beyond the 3-point arc, and just 20-61 (32.8%) from the field. In the 1st Half they were 9-32 (28.13%.)

Virginia Tech had 3 players in double figures. Justyn Mutts and David N'Guessan had game-high 15 points while Nahiem Alleyne had 13 points. The Hokies were 9-21 (42.9%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 35-66 (53.0%) from the field. In the 1st Half they were 19-33 (57.58%).

Maine turned the ball over 19 times compared to Virginia Tech's 8 times.

The Black Bears return home to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to take on UMaine Farmington Friday night, November 12th. It will be the 1st time that the UMaine Men's Basketball Team has played at the Cross Insurance Center since February 29, 2020. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. with the pregame show on 92.9 The Ticket starting at 4:30 p.m.