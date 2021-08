UMaine Women’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team announced their non-conference schedule for November and December 2021. The America East Schedule should be announced relatively shortly along with the actual times for the non-conference games.

Tuesday November 9th at Nebraska

Saturday November 13 vs. Providence

Monday November 15 vs. Delaware

Friday November 19 at Yale

Sunday November 21 at Boston University

Friday November 26 at Army

Sunday November 28 at Princeton

Saturday December 4 vs. Drexel

Sunday December 12 vs Rhode Island at Augusta Civic Center

Sunday December 19 vs. Dartmouth

Wednesday December 22 vs. Northeastern