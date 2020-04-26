UMaine’s Earnest Edwards Signs With L.A. Rams

Former University of Maine Black Bear Earnest Edwards is taking his talents to Los Angeles after signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Edwards had 49 receptions for 1097 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and added four passing touchdowns and a pair of kick return scores.

The Rams currently have eight receivers on their roster, highlighted by Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and 2020 second round draft pick Van Jefferson.

Edwards was a several time CAA Special Teams Player of the Week while at Maine and should get his chance to make an impact in the return game with the Rams.