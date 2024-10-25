Volleyball Prelim Playoff RESULTS – October 24

The State Volleyball Prelim games got underway on Thursday, October 24th throughout the State of Maine . Here are the results

Class A

#5 Hampden Academy defeated #12 Noble 3-0

#6 Scarborough defeated #11 South Portland 3-0

#9 Deering defeated #8 Edward Little 3-1

#10 Cheverus defeated #7Windham 3-2

Class B

#3 Yarmouth defeated #14 Westbrook 3-0

#13 Kennebunk defeated #4 Cony 3-0

#5 Cape Elizabeth defeated #12 Marshwood 3-0

#6 Falmouth defeated #11 Gardiner 3-0

#7 Greely defeated #9 Ellsworth 3-0

#9 MDI defeated #8 Messalonskee 3-0

