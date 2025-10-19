Here are the High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 18th.

Field Hockey

Camden Hills 3 Hampden Academy 2

Cape Elizabeth 2 Fryeburg Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Erskine Academy 1

Freeport 6 York 0

Kennebunk 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Lewiston 2 Edward Little 0

Old Town 7 Stearns 0

Skowhegan 3 Messalonskee 0

Girls Soccer

Buckfield 3 Temple Academy 1

Cape Elizabeth 7 Traip Academy 0

Gorham 2 Thornton Academy 1

Greely 4 Edward Little 0

Greenville 2 Telstar 0

John Bapst 7 Old Town 1

MDI 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

NYA 2 Poland 1

Scarborough 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Shead 1 Lee Academy 0

Sumner 6 Hodgdon 3

Wisdom 13 Woodland 1

Boys Soccer

Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 0

Camden Hills 6 Bangor 0

Gorham 2 Marshwood 0

Greely 1 Edward Little 0

Isleboro 4 Temple Academy 0

John Bapst 7 Old Town 0

Lake Region 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Lewiston 6 Brewer 0

Kennebunk 2 Biddeford 2

Medomak Valley 2 Erskine Academy 0

NYA 1 Poland 0

Piscataquis 9 Shead 0

Scarborough 1 Falmouth 0

South Portland 6 Cheverus 0

Telstar 4 Greenville 1

Thornton Academy 1 Sanford 0

Westbrook 7 Noble 2

Windham 2 Portland 1

Winthrop 6 Mountain Valley 2

Wiscasset 6 Dirigo 1

Wisdom 4 Ashland 0

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 NYA 0

Falmouth 3 Windham 0

Gorham 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Machias 3 Calais 2

Narraguagus 3 Wooldland 0

Mount Ararat 3 Lake Region 2

Wiscasset 3 Westbrook 1

