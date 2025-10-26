Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 25

Here are the Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Saturday October 25th.

Saturday saw the last games of Week 8 of the High School Football Season and playoff games in Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball

High School Football

Camden Hills 22 Lake Region 14

Mondanock (NH) 8 York 6

Nokomis 36 Medomak Valley 8

Oak Hill 35 Lisbon 7

Spruce Mountain 50 Dexter 8

Stearns 62 Sacopee vAlley 6

Telstar 50 Traip Academy 18

Washington Academy 54 Valley 8

Waterville 44 Gray-New Gloucester 20

Winslow 56 Morse 14

Field Hockey

Noble 2 Thornton Academy 1

Girl's Soccer Playoffs

Gardiner 3 Foxcroft Academy 2 (Gardiner won on Penalty Kicks)

John Bapst 7 Ellsworth 0

Old Town 7 Belfast 1

Sanford 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Boy's Soccer Playoffs

Cony 2 Waterville 1

Deering 1 Thornton Academy 0

Erskine Academy 1 Ellsworth 0

Houlton 2 Wisdom 1

MDI 3 Medomak Valley 0

Presque Isle 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

Wells 2 Lisbon 1

Windham 1 Westbrook 0 (Windham won on Penalty Kicks)

Volleyball Playoffs

Cheverus 3 Marshwood 1

Ellsworth 3 Medomak Valley 2

Gardiner 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

GSA 3 Calais 1

Jonesport-Beals 3 NYA 0

Scarborough 3 Falmouth 0

Thornton Academy 3 Kennebunk 1

Washington Academy 3 Cape Elizabeth 0