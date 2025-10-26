Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 25
Here are the Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Saturday October 25th.
Saturday saw the last games of Week 8 of the High School Football Season and playoff games in Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball
High School Football
- Camden Hills 22 Lake Region 14
- Mondanock (NH) 8 York 6
- Nokomis 36 Medomak Valley 8
- Oak Hill 35 Lisbon 7
- Spruce Mountain 50 Dexter 8
- Stearns 62 Sacopee vAlley 6
- Telstar 50 Traip Academy 18
- Washington Academy 54 Valley 8
- Waterville 44 Gray-New Gloucester 20
- Winslow 56 Morse 14
Field Hockey
- Noble 2 Thornton Academy 1
Girl's Soccer Playoffs
- Gardiner 3 Foxcroft Academy 2 (Gardiner won on Penalty Kicks)
- John Bapst 7 Ellsworth 0
- Old Town 7 Belfast 1
- Sanford 1 Bonny Eagle 0
Boy's Soccer Playoffs
- Cony 2 Waterville 1
- Deering 1 Thornton Academy 0
- Erskine Academy 1 Ellsworth 0
- Houlton 2 Wisdom 1
- MDI 3 Medomak Valley 0
- Presque Isle 2 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Wells 2 Lisbon 1
- Windham 1 Westbrook 0 (Windham won on Penalty Kicks)
Volleyball Playoffs
- Cheverus 3 Marshwood 1
- Ellsworth 3 Medomak Valley 2
- Gardiner 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0
- GSA 3 Calais 1
- Jonesport-Beals 3 NYA 0
- Scarborough 3 Falmouth 0
- Thornton Academy 3 Kennebunk 1
- Washington Academy 3 Cape Elizabeth 0
