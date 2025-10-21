Maine High School Field Hockey Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 20

Here are the High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 20th.

Field Hockey

Dexter 4 Hermon 0

Gardiner 3 Lawrence 1

Greely 8 Traip Academy 0

Kennebunk 3 Noble 2

Piscataquis 10 Central 0

Thornton Academy 6 Massabesic 0

Yarmouth 1 Freeport 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 7 Van Buren 0

Central 4 Schenck 1

Gorham 1 Cheverus 0

Hodgdon 4 Katahdin 2

Houlton 2 Orono 1

Lewiston 3 Edward Little 1

Mattanawcook Academy 0 Penobscot Valley 0

Penobscot Christian 8 Woodland 2

Presque Isle 3 Fort Kent 2

Richmond 3 Pine Tree Academy 0

Scarborough 3 Thornton Academy 2

Vinalhaven 3 Wiscasset 0

Washington Academy 2 Shead 1

Boys Soccer

Ashland 4 Van Buren 2

Bangor Christian 7 Woodland 2

Bucksport 4 Penobscot Christian 0

Falmouth 3 Marshwood 0

Fort Kent 2 Presque Isle 1

Hodgdon 1 Washburn 0

Penobscot Valley 3 Narraguagus 0

Shead 6 Sumner 2

Wiscasset 5 Vinalhaven 2

Yarmouth 7 Wells 1

Volleyball

Biddeford 3 Kennebunk 1

Cheverus 3 Falmouth 0

Deering 3 Noble 0

Massabesic 3 Windham 2

York 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26h, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st..

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.