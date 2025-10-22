Maine High School Volleyball Playoffs
The Maine High School Volleyball Playoffs are set to begin with the conclusion of the regular season.
Here are the brackets. Best of Luck to all!
Class A
Prelims
- #8 Edward Little vs. #9 Falmouth
- #7 Marshwood vs. #10 South Portland
- #6 Bonny Eagle vs. #11 Deering
- #5 Kennebunk vs. #12 Portland
Quarterfinals
- #1 Scarborough vs. Winner #8 Edward Little vs. #9 Falmouth
- #2 Cheverus vs. Winner #7 Marshwood vs. #10 South Portland
- #3 Gorham vs. Winner #6 Bonny Eagle vs. #11 Deering
- #4 Thornton Academy vs. Winner #5 Kennebunk vs. #12 Portland
Class B
Prelims
- #8 Cony vs. #9 Yarmouth
- #7 Camden Hills vs. #10 Cape Elizabeth
Quarterfinals
- #1 York vs. Winner #8 Cony vs. #9 Yarmouth
- #2 Washington Academy vs. Winner #7 Camden Hills vs. #10 Cape Elizabeth
- #3 Greely vs. #6 Hampden Academy
- #4 Brewer vs. #5 Messalonskee
Class C
Quarterfinals
- #1 Gardiner vs. #8 Gray-New Glouceseter
- #2 MDI vs. #7 Bucksport
- #3 Ellsworth vs. #6 Medomak Valley
- #3 Wiscasset vs. #5 Wells
Class D
Quarterfinals
- #1 Narraguagus vs. #8 Sumner
- #2 GSA vs. #7 Calais
- #3 Woodland vs. #6 Machias
- #4 NYA vs. #5 Jonesport-Beals
