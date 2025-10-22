The Maine High School Volleyball Playoffs are set to begin with the conclusion of the regular season.

Here are the brackets. Best of Luck to all!

Class A

Prelims

#8 Edward Little vs. #9 Falmouth

#7 Marshwood vs. #10 South Portland

#6 Bonny Eagle vs. #11 Deering

#5 Kennebunk vs. #12 Portland

Quarterfinals

#1 Scarborough vs. Winner #8 Edward Little vs. #9 Falmouth

#2 Cheverus vs. Winner #7 Marshwood vs. #10 South Portland

#3 Gorham vs. Winner #6 Bonny Eagle vs. #11 Deering

#4 Thornton Academy vs. Winner #5 Kennebunk vs. #12 Portland

Class B

Prelims

#8 Cony vs. #9 Yarmouth

#7 Camden Hills vs. #10 Cape Elizabeth

Quarterfinals

#1 York vs. Winner #8 Cony vs. #9 Yarmouth

#2 Washington Academy vs. Winner #7 Camden Hills vs. #10 Cape Elizabeth

#3 Greely vs. #6 Hampden Academy

#4 Brewer vs. #5 Messalonskee

Class C

Quarterfinals

#1 Gardiner vs. #8 Gray-New Glouceseter

#2 MDI vs. #7 Bucksport

#3 Ellsworth vs. #6 Medomak Valley

#3 Wiscasset vs. #5 Wells

Class D

Quarterfinals

#1 Narraguagus vs. #8 Sumner

#2 GSA vs. #7 Calais

#3 Woodland vs. #6 Machias

#4 NYA vs. #5 Jonesport-Beals

