Voting is Open for the Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week [POLL]

Voting is now open for the Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week for performances October 21st-26th.

Voting will remain open through Thursday October 24th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner on Friday, October 25th. They will join Tim Collins from the Hampden Boy's Cross Country Team, the Week 7 Winner, Payton Guerrette from the Hermon Girl's Soccer Team, the Week 6 Winner, Seth Bowden from Nokomis Football, the Week 5 Winner, Jackson Faulkingham from the Belfast Foortball Team, the Week 4 Winner, Reed Pambianco from the GSA Boy's Soccer Team, the Week 3 Winner, Nathan Baker from the Old Town High School Golf Team, the Week 2 Winner and Kal Laslie from the Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team who was the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

Here are this week's nominees

Ben Arsenault - Orono Boy's Cross Country . The senior won the Class C Regional Title with a time of 16:40.75

. The senior won the Class C Regional Title with a time of 16:40.75 Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy Girl's Cross Country. The sophomore won the Class A Girl's Regional Title with a time of 19:26.15

The sophomore won the Class A Girl's Regional Title with a time of 19:26.15 Teanne Ewings - Houlton Girl's Cross Country . The senior won the Class C Girl's Regional Title with a time of 18:17.30

. The senior won the Class C Girl's Regional Title with a time of 18:17.30 Oscar Martinez - John Bapst Boy's Soccer Team who scored 5 goals and had 1 assist in the Cruader's games

who scored 5 goals and had 1 assist in the Cruader's games Griffin Merrill - John Bapst Boy's Cross Country Team - The senior won the Class B Boy's Regional Title with a time of 16:40.95

- The senior won the Class B Boy's Regional Title with a time of 16:40.95 Gavin Monyok - Hampden Academy Football . He was 15-23 passing for 334 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 4 times for 24 yards.

. He was 15-23 passing for 334 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 4 times for 24 yards. Kenneth Stilwell - MDI Football. The freshman ran the ball 15 times for 160 yards scoring a touchdown

The freshman ran the ball 15 times for 160 yards scoring a touchdown Max Thompson - Bangor Boy's Cross Country - Running in his 1st season, the Senior Co-Captain had a PR of 16:47.10 in the Northern Maine Class A Regionals, qualifying for the State Championships.

- Running in his 1st season, the Senior Co-Captain had a PR of 16:47.10 in the Northern Maine Class A Regionals, qualifying for the State Championships. Amelia Vandongen - MDI Girl's Cross Country - The senior won the Class B Regional Title with a time of 18:36.43

Please vote below

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th. .

Get our free mobile app