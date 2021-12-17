Washington Academy Rallies to Defeat John Bapst 49-25 [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders raced out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but from there on, it was all Washington Academy with the Raiders defeating John Bapst 49-25 at the Cross Insurance Arena on Thursday, December 16th.
Washington Academy led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Half, as John Bapst managed just 2 points in the 2nd Quarter. It was 29-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Washington Academy was led by Raenah Reynolds with 14 point while Sarah Moulton added 12 points. The Raiders were 5-11 from the free throw line. Washington Academy had 4 3-pointers in the game. Raenah Reynolds drained 3 3-pointers with Rachel Vose scoring the other.
John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had 11 points. Lillian Higgins had 6 points. John Bpast was 1-8 from the free throw line. The Crusaders had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Jane Wu and Claire Gaetani.
John Bapst is now 0-2 and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, December 18th at 3 p.m.
Washington Academy starts the year 1-0 and will play host to Old Town on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington Academy Girls
|3
|17
|9
|20
|49
|John Bapst Girls
|15
|2
|4
|4
|25
Box Score
Washington Academy
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|5
|Grace Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Savannah Crowley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Rachel Vose
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|Kate Taylor
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Kaitlyn Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Sarah Moulton
|1
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Marissa Cates
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|20
|Carlota Eche
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|21
|Raeanah Reynolds
|1
|14
|4
|1
|3
|3
|4
|0
|23
|Addie Williams
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|Kelci Williams
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|Izzy Crowley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|49
|20
|16
|4
|5
|11
|15
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Jenna Perkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kylie Dempsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jayden Schoppee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lauren Hogan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Lillian Higgins
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Jane Wu
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kaylee Horr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Claire Gaetani
|1
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|Oona Sacararidiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ariana Cross
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|32
|Kendra Fournier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|34
|Sophia Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|Brynn Schroder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|25
|11
|9
|2
|1
|8
|11