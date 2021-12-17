Washington Academy Rallies to Defeat John Bapst 49-25 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders raced out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but from there on, it was all Washington Academy with the Raiders defeating John Bapst 49-25 at the Cross Insurance Arena on Thursday, December 16th.

Washington Academy led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Half, as John Bapst managed just 2 points in the 2nd Quarter. It was 29-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Washington Academy was led by Raenah Reynolds with 14 point while Sarah Moulton added 12 points. The Raiders were 5-11 from the free throw line. Washington Academy had 4 3-pointers in the game. Raenah Reynolds drained 3 3-pointers with Rachel Vose scoring the other.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had 11 points. Lillian Higgins had 6 points. John Bpast was 1-8 from the free throw line. The Crusaders had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Jane Wu and Claire Gaetani.

John Bapst is now 0-2 and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, December 18th at 3 p.m.

Washington Academy starts the year 1-0 and will play host to Old Town on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Girls 3 17 9 20 49 John Bapst Girls 15 2 4 4 25

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 5 Grace Gray 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 Savannah Crowley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Rachel Vose 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 3 12 Kate Taylor 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 Kaitlyn Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Sarah Moulton 1 12 6 6 0 0 0 1 15 Marissa Cates 1 5 2 2 0 1 3 2 20 Carlota Eche 1 5 2 2 0 1 2 1 21 Raeanah Reynolds 1 14 4 1 3 3 4 0 23 Addie Williams 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 Kelci Williams 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 3 25 Izzy Crowley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 49 20 16 4 5 11 15

John Bapst