Washington Academy Rallies to Defeat John Bapst 49-25 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The John Bapst Crusaders raced out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but from there on, it was all Washington Academy with the Raiders defeating John Bapst 49-25 at the Cross Insurance Arena on Thursday, December 16th.

Washington Academy led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Half, as John Bapst managed just 2 points in the 2nd Quarter. It was 29-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Washington Academy was led by Raenah Reynolds with 14 point while Sarah Moulton added 12 points. The Raiders were 5-11 from the free throw line. Washington Academy had 4 3-pointers in the game. Raenah Reynolds drained 3 3-pointers with Rachel Vose scoring the other.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had 11 points. Lillian Higgins had 6 points. John Bpast was 1-8 from the free throw line. The Crusaders had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Jane Wu and Claire Gaetani.

John Bapst is now 0-2 and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, December 18th at 3 p.m.

Washington Academy starts the year 1-0 and will play host to Old Town on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Girls31792049
John Bapst Girls1524425

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
5Grace Gray10000002
10Savannah Crowley10000000
11Rachel Vose13101023
12Kate Taylor12110000
13Kaitlyn Smith10000000
14Sarah Moulton112660001
15Marissa Cates15220132
20Carlota Eche15220121
21Raeanah Reynolds114413340
23Addie Williams12110003
24Kelci Williams16330003
25Izzy Crowley10000000
TOTALS1492016451115

John Bapst

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Jenna Perkins10000000
5Kylie Dempsey10000000
11Jayden Schoppee10000000
12Lauren Hogan10000022
14Lillian Higgins16330002
20Jane Wu13101000
22Kaylee Horr12110002
23Claire Gaetani111541004
24Oona Sacararidiz10000000
25Ariana Cross12110040
32Kendra Fournier11000120
34Sophia Ward10000001
40Brynn Schroder10000000
TOTALS12511921811
