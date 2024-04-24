Maine Principal’s Association Adopts 15-Run Rule for Softball

The Maine Principal's Association has long had the 10-Run Rule, for baseball and softball. The 10-run rule ends a game when a team, any time after 5 innings, or 4 1/2 if the home teams is at bat, leads by 10 runs.

If the visiting team is leading by 10 runs, at the end of the top of the inning, the home team gets their bottom of the inning to close the deficit to within 10 runs.

Now, the Maine Principal's Association has adopted the 15-Run Rule. The game will now be ended after 3 innings, or after 2 1/2 innings, (if the home team is ahead), if 1 team is ahead by more than 15 runs.

These rules apply to all levels of high school play, from varsity to junior varsity, including freshman and first-team teams.

