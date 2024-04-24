Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Tuesday April 23
Here are the Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Baseball
- Biddeford 7 Cheverus 0
- Bonny Eagle 3 Windham 2
- Caribou 10 Fort Kent 3
- Ellsworth 6 Brewer 2
- Falmouth 28 Westbrook 1
- Gorham 1 Thornton Academy 0
- Hermon 2 Old Town 1
- Katahdin 13 Hodgdon 7
- Kennebunk 11 Portland 0
- Marshwood 7 Massabesic 1
- Sanford 17 Deering 4
- South Portland 13 Noble 3
- Southern Aroostook 27 Central Aroostook 11
- Waterville 16 John Bapst 9
Softball
- Brewer 7 Ellsworth 3
- Buckfield 4 Leavitt 1
- Caribou 23 Fort Kent 22
- Cheverus 6 Scarborough 0
- Gorham 9 Portland 0
- Hermon 8 Old Town 1
- John Bapst 23 Waterville 3
- Katahdin 15 Hodgdon 6
- Lake Region 12 Sacopee Valley 1
- Southern Aroostook 13 Central Aroostook 12
- Vinalhaven 19 Temple Academy 4
- Vinalhaven 16 Temple Academy 12
