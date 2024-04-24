Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Tuesday April 23

Here are the Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Baseball

Biddeford 7 Cheverus 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Windham 2

Caribou 10 Fort Kent 3

Ellsworth 6 Brewer 2

Falmouth 28 Westbrook 1

Gorham 1 Thornton Academy 0

Hermon 2 Old Town 1

Katahdin 13 Hodgdon 7

Kennebunk 11 Portland 0

Marshwood 7 Massabesic 1

Sanford 17 Deering 4

South Portland 13 Noble 3

Southern Aroostook 27 Central Aroostook 11

Waterville 16 John Bapst 9

Softball

Brewer 7 Ellsworth 3

Buckfield 4 Leavitt 1

Caribou 23 Fort Kent 22

Cheverus 6 Scarborough 0

Gorham 9 Portland 0

Hermon 8 Old Town 1

John Bapst 23 Waterville 3

Katahdin 15 Hodgdon 6

Lake Region 12 Sacopee Valley 1

Southern Aroostook 13 Central Aroostook 12

Vinalhaven 19 Temple Academy 4

Vinalhaven 16 Temple Academy 12

