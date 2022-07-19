WATCH LIVE: ‘The Drive’ Hits the Road in Search of Maine’s Town of the Year 2022
The Drive is hitting the road this week to visit the four Maine towns that have reached the semifinal round of our annual Town of the Year competition.
You may watch the live stream below from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here's the schedule:
- Tuesday, July 19: Searsport
- Wednesday, July 20: Belfast
- Thursday, July 21: Jonesport
- Friday, July 22: Bucksport
Plus, don't forget to vote in our semifinal round.
