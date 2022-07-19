The Drive is hitting the road this week to visit the four Maine towns that have reached the semifinal round of our annual Town of the Year competition.

You may watch the live stream below from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, July 19: Searsport

Wednesday, July 20: Belfast

Thursday, July 21: Jonesport

Friday, July 22: Bucksport

Plus, don't forget to vote in our semifinal round.

