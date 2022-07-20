Former Brewer Witch and UMaine Black Bear Matthew Pushard Signs with Miami Marlins

The Major League Draft just concluded, and although not drafted, former Brewer Witch (class of 2016) Matthew Pushard has just signed with the Miami Marlins' organization.

Pushard graduated from UMaine this past May, finishing the season with 9 saves to lead America East. He pitched 30 innings, ending with a 3-1 record and a 6.00 ERA.

Pushard in all likelihood will head to the Florida Complex League

