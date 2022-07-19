Miss Maine Basketball Jaycie Christopher Reportedly Transferring from BU to UMaine

The only Maine High School Girl to win the Miss Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Softball is reportedly transferring from Boston University to the University of Maine. Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher according to published reports has asked BU for her release and pending that will be joining the Black Bears for the fall semester.

Christopher had been recruited by the Black Bears.

Christopher who in addition to being named Miss Maine Basketball was named the Maine Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year helped lead the Skowhegan River Hawks to a perfect 22-0 season. It was the Skowhegan Girl's Basketball Team's first Gold Ball. In the 2021-22 season Jaycie averaged 22.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, 4.9 assists per game and 3.4 steals per game.

In softball she was the KVAC Player of the Year for the 2nd consecutive season. She batted .538 with 8 doubles, 4 triples 2 home runs and 24 RBIs for the River Hawks.

Her father Jon Christopher was the Athletic Director at Skowhegan High School and had stepped down from that position at the end of the school year to be able to follow his children at college. His son Marcus is a senior at the University of Southern Maine

Get our free mobile app