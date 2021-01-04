We Put The Patriots Season To Bed

The Voice of the New England Patriots John Rooke joined The Morning Line to look at the Patriots Jets game, but also to look at the season as a whole, and look forward to the offseason and the draft and what the future may hold for New England.

It was a strange season and we covered a lot of it from team needs, John's quarterback expectations, what about Bill Belichick, and how odd it will be to not have the Patriots taking part in the playoffs and Gillette Stadium to be silent in January.

John Rooke hosts Patriots Playbook and he gave his thoughts on all things related to this season in New England.

You can listen to it all again here.

Getty Images