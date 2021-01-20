Wednesday 1-20-21 Headlines and Highlights

The tour through the sports topics including UMaine athletics dealing with changes, The NHL make a change, and the Celtics taking the floor, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff have the details.

After a pair of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests within the UMaine men’s basketball team, the school has paused all activities. Members of the team who are close contacts with the two cases are in quarantine, and further contact tracing and testing is underway.

Blanca Millan is again the America Conference women’s basketball player of the week, it is her 4th award this season, and 12th of her career – second week in a row.

Because of all of the postponements and schedule changes, Hockey East has scrapped their schedule for the remainder of the year, and the league will make up the game schedule week by week until the end of the regular season.

The NHL is pulling pucks from play that are imbedded with tracking technology because of complaints about their performance during the start of this season.

The Boston Celtics are on the road tonight for their first meeting of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers. 7pm start time, 6:30 pregame show here on 92.9 The Ticket.

Former Boston Celtic Delonte West is now working at the drug rehab center in Florida where he attended after being found homeless and panhandling on the street.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he is expected to be at practice today.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown tweaked his knee Sunday night against New Orleans, and yesterday he had an MRI which did not show any serious structural damage.

The Toronto Blue Jays are a physical away from signing a player to the largest contract in franchise history as they agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder George Springer yesterday for 6 years, 150 million dollars.

Tiger Woods had a surgery to deal with some nerve pain in his lower back. A “Microdiscectomy”.

