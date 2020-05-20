Wednesday May 20th Headlines And Highlights

The sports world keeps rolling along and there are news and notes to make sure you are caught up on, join Wayne, Greg, and Jeff for a review of what happened.

It ranges from when can college football start, and how conferences are pushing forward and potentially taking matters in to their own hands.

The NFL had a meeting about health and wellness we discuss what came from that discussion, Tom Brady had a workout with his new Buccaneers teammates, and the Patriots are welcoming in their new rookies.

The investigation in to the allegations of the Kansas men's basketball team could be going in front of a review panel soon

Horse racing's Triple Crown will happen this year, but not in the normal order and not at the usual distance, we have Belmont Stakes details in our Headlines and Highlights, we also tell you how gamblers are starting to get back in to the swing of sports now.

And we update you on the KBO and CPBL and what may happen with NASCAR's scheduled race in South Carolina.

