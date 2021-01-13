Wednesday Morning Headline & Highlights 1-13-21

Hockey news in college and the NHL, NBA's COVID-19 outbreak, and a shutdown in high school hoops highlight the headlines with Wayne, Greg and Jeff.

Another weekend on the road for both UMaine hockey teams after another schedule change in Hockey East impacting the Black Bears. Maine still can’t host games at the Alfond Arena because of state regulations.

UMaine men now going to Providence to play the Friars Friday at 3:30, and Saturday at 4:30pm. UMaine women are off their quarantine after the first confirmed positive COVID-19 test of the season and will play at Vermont, both Friday and Saturday at 6pm.

The NHL season, a 56 game sprint to the Stanley Cup, starts tonight with 5 games around the league. The Bruins open up the season tomorrow night at New Jersey.

The NHL estimates 12,000 COVID-19 tests were done in a two week span of the 12 hundred players in training camp to start the season, and of those there were 27 players who tested positive.

The Boston Bruins announced yesterday they will retire the 12th number in franchise history, when they raise the number 22 to the rafters to honor the first Black player in the NHL – 85 year old Willie O’Ree.

The Boston Celtics third straight game is postponed as the C’s won’t play the Orlando Magic tonight because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Boston roster.

Kyrie Irving missed Brooklyn’s 122-116 win last night against Denver, that is the fourth straight game he has missed, all due to what the team is calling “Personal Reasons”

There is a positive case of COVID-19 at Foxcroft Academy and that is putting their basketball seasons on hold for the time being.

Former UMaine Black Bear, Sherrod Baltimore resigned to stay with the Ottawa RedBlacks of the CFL, and Earnest Edwards agreed to terms to play with Edmonton.