Wednesday Morning Headlines and Highlights for 2-10-21

From the Hockey East weekend schedule to a Celtics loss, the Bruins are back, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff cover those stories and more on The Morning Line.

The UMaine men’s hockey team will remain idle again this week, Hockey East updated their weekend schedule yesterday and the Black Bears were not included in the league’s 4 series on the docket.

The UMaine women are on the schedule, the Bears are traveling to Merrimack for a two game weekend set Saturday and Sunday both games at 2pm.

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their road trip through the western conference with a 122-108 loss at Utah last night to head home winning just 2 of the 5 games on the 8 day trip.

The National Transportation Safety Board put out a report about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 6 other passengers last January, and they made sure to refer to it as a crash, and not an accident.

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice tonight, the B’s are in New York to play the Rangers. Boston hasn’t played since Friday’s win at Philadelphia.

After telling police he had two or three drinks, had taken Adderall, and was driving the vehicle that hit two cars stopped on the side of the road last week, an accident that left a 5 year old girl in critical condition, Britt Reid is now on paid administrative leave by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NASCAR season started yesterday with an exhibition race, The Busch Clash, and it came in an eventful final lap on the road course at Daytona. Kyle Busch passed last year’s points champion Chase Elliott after Elliott spun leader Ryan Blaney in the final stretch, and Busch was the first to the checkered flag.

Boston sports teams celebrate titles with a Duck Boat parade, and today the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their Super Bowl win, with an actual boat parade.

The NCAA Men’s basketball tournament will all be held in the Indianapolis area, and now the Big Ten tournament is leaving Chicago and will be played in Indy as well. It is going to be from March 10-14th at Lucas Oil stadium.