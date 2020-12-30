Wednesday Morning Headlines & Highlights 12-30-20

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff go through all of the news from the world of sports you need to know to start your day the right way on The Morning Line.

The President of the University of Maine reviewed conference, state and UMaine System guidelines, and determined home basketball games can be played on the UMaine Campus at the Pit starting this weekend with the UMaine men hosting New Hampshire Saturday and Sunday.

The Boston Celtics bounced back from Sunday’s loss by taking the second game of the scheduled double with the Pacers in Indiana last night 116-111 behind 27 points from Jayson Tatum including 14 coming in the fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee Bucks blew out Miami last night 144-97, and set an NBA record in the process making 29 three pointers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play Sunday with a lot of playoff implications on the line, but neither team will roll out their full complement of players.

• Pittsburgh could move up to number 2 in the AFC and guarantee two home playoff games, but they are opting to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and go with Mason Rudolph instead.

• Cleveland needs to win to assure themselves a playoff spot, and could move up as high as fifth in the AFC, a loss could eliminate the Browns depending on what the Colts do, but they had to put 3 more players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane upset 5th ranked Houston last night in men's college basketball in their American Conference matchup in Tulsa 65-64.

The University of Arizona put their men’s basketball team on a one year postseason ban because of the NCAA investigation and the allegations against the Wildcat program and their coaching staff.