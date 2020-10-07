Wednesday October 7th Headlines And Highlights

The trip around the topics in the world of sports with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff covers the stories you need to know to get your Wednesday off and running.

We go through the Patriots health focus with when Cam Newton can return, and the decision to move a practice player to the COVID-19/reserve list. We didn't know about Stephon Gilmore at that point of the show.

Elsewhere in the NFL : Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenjon Barner, was suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, The Miami Dolphins posted yesterday on Twitter Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter heading in to week 5 and 55 hundred fans will be in the seats at Heinz Field when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. This is the first game for the Steelers to host fans this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 win away from tying the Boston Celtics for the most championships in NBA History at 17 after beating the Heat in game four last night 102-96.

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook reportedly left the housekeepers at the Grand Floridian a tip of 8 thousand dollars when the Rockets were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

Getty Images

The Seattle Storm won their 4th WNBA Championship finishing off a 3 game sweep of the Las Vegas Aces in the finals last night inside the bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The NHL Draft started yesterday with the first round being held, and the top overall pick was no surprise as the New York Rangers selected Alexis Lafreniere.

The NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman wants to have a full 82 game season, with fans in the stands and the goal is to start the games January First.

All Four Divisional Series, which are best of 5 series were played last night, and one team remained unbeaten during this postseason and moved one win away from the Championship Series, we have the scores from all four games.

Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast, and because of that the LSU/Missouri game slated for Saturday in Baton Rouge is moving to Columbia, Missiouri, and will kick off at noon instead of 9pm.

We have all of those stories and more in our Headlines and Highlights on The Morning Line.