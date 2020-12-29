Week One Of The NBA Season Is Complete

The Boston Celtics are off to a 1-2 start, but that isn't surprising for Keith Smith of Celtics Blog and Yahoo Sports.

Smith thinks the C's will build toward a playoff spot through the regular season, we also talked about how Jayson Tatum has taken the reigns of the franchise and will have the ball in his hands in those winning moments like he did in 2 of the first three games of the season.

We also get a check to see where the NBA stands out of the gates in that first week, listen back to the full interview here.

Photo by Brian Fluharty-Pool/Getty Images