Maine High School Football Crabtree Standings After Week 7
Here are the Maine High School Football Crabtree Standings after Week 7.
Class A North
- Portland 5-2 122.449
- Bangor 4-3 107.143
- Oxford Hills 3-4 93.878
- Deering 3-4 91.837
- Windham 2-5 83.673
- Edward Little 1-6 51.0230
- Lewiston 0-7 42.857
Class A South
- Bonny Eagle 7-0 148.980
- Thornton Academy 6-1 139.881
- Noble 6-1 131.548
- South Portland 4-3 116.327
- Massabesic 2-5 91.837
- Scarborough 3-4 87.755
- Sanford 2-5 85.714
Class B North
- Cony 7-0 134.694
- Fryeburg Academy 4-3 107.143
- Messalonskee 3-4 91.837
- Lawrence 3-4 87.755
- Skowhegan 2-5 81.633
- Mount Blue 1-6 67.347
- Brunswick 1-6 55.102
Class B South
- Kennebunk 6-1 136.735
- Westbrook 6-1 134.694
- Falmouth 4-3 118.367
- Marshwood 4-3 116.327
- Cheverus 4-3 108.163
- Gorham 2-5 73.469
- Biddeford 1-6 63.265
Class C
- Greely 7-0 144.898
- Hermon 7-0 132.653
- Gardiner 6-1 130.612
- Leavitt 5-2 122.449
- Wells 4-3 118.637
- Nokomis 4-3 106.122
- Foxcroft Academy 4-4 106.122
- Medomak Valley 4-3 95.918
- Old Town 3-4 87.755
- York 1-6 75.510
- Brewer 2-5 71.429
- Ocenaside 0-7 67.347
- Hampden Academy 0-7 65.306
Class D North
- John Bapst 7-0 144.898
- Winslow 6-1 132.653
- Madison 5-2 124.490
- Mattnawcook Academy 3-4 89.796
- Maranacook 2-5 83.673
- MCI 2-5 81.633
- Belfast 0-7 51.020
Class D South
- Winthrop 7-0 136.735
- Dirigo 5-2 120.408
- Poland 4-3 110.204
- Oak Hill 4-3 110.204
- Freeport 4-3 100.000
- Morse 3-4 85.714
- Lisbon 1-6 71.429
- Mountain Valley 0-7 57.143
8-Man Large School North
- Camden Hills 6-1 121.151
- MDI 3-4 94.940
- Houlton 3-4 89.666
- Ellsworth 1-5 66.6668
- Waterville 0-7 63.830
8-Man Large School South
- Mt. Ararat 6-1 132.653
- Yarmouth 6-1 127.381
- Spruce Mountain 5-1 126.190
- Lake Region 4-3 113.393
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-4 109.5234
- Cape Elizabeth 1-6 85.119
8-Man Small School North
- Stearns 5-2 131.429
- Orono 5-2 125.595
- Dexter 5-2 113.651
- Bucksport 3-4 95.130
- Washington Academy 76.923
- Valley 1-4 71.515
8-Man Small School South
- Old Orchard Beach 7-0 152.174
- Telstar 4-2 109.910
- Sacopee Valley 4-3 94.921
- Boothbay 1-4 74.545
- Traip Academy 1-6 70.807
- Mount View 0-6 44.737
