Here are the Maine High School Football Crabtree Standings after Week 7.

Class A North

Portland 5-2 122.449 Bangor 4-3 107.143 Oxford Hills 3-4 93.878 Deering 3-4 91.837 Windham 2-5 83.673 Edward Little 1-6 51.0230 Lewiston 0-7 42.857

Class A South

Bonny Eagle 7-0 148.980 Thornton Academy 6-1 139.881 Noble 6-1 131.548 South Portland 4-3 116.327 Massabesic 2-5 91.837 Scarborough 3-4 87.755 Sanford 2-5 85.714

Class B North

Cony 7-0 134.694 Fryeburg Academy 4-3 107.143 Messalonskee 3-4 91.837 Lawrence 3-4 87.755 Skowhegan 2-5 81.633 Mount Blue 1-6 67.347 Brunswick 1-6 55.102

Class B South

Kennebunk 6-1 136.735 Westbrook 6-1 134.694 Falmouth 4-3 118.367 Marshwood 4-3 116.327 Cheverus 4-3 108.163 Gorham 2-5 73.469 Biddeford 1-6 63.265

Class C

Greely 7-0 144.898 Hermon 7-0 132.653 Gardiner 6-1 130.612 Leavitt 5-2 122.449 Wells 4-3 118.637 Nokomis 4-3 106.122 Foxcroft Academy 4-4 106.122 Medomak Valley 4-3 95.918 Old Town 3-4 87.755 York 1-6 75.510 Brewer 2-5 71.429 Ocenaside 0-7 67.347 Hampden Academy 0-7 65.306

Class D North

John Bapst 7-0 144.898 Winslow 6-1 132.653 Madison 5-2 124.490 Mattnawcook Academy 3-4 89.796 Maranacook 2-5 83.673 MCI 2-5 81.633 Belfast 0-7 51.020

Class D South

Winthrop 7-0 136.735 Dirigo 5-2 120.408 Poland 4-3 110.204 Oak Hill 4-3 110.204 Freeport 4-3 100.000 Morse 3-4 85.714 Lisbon 1-6 71.429 Mountain Valley 0-7 57.143

8-Man Large School North

Camden Hills 6-1 121.151 MDI 3-4 94.940 Houlton 3-4 89.666 Ellsworth 1-5 66.6668 Waterville 0-7 63.830

8-Man Large School South

Mt. Ararat 6-1 132.653 Yarmouth 6-1 127.381 Spruce Mountain 5-1 126.190 Lake Region 4-3 113.393 Gray-New Gloucester 3-4 109.5234 Cape Elizabeth 1-6 85.119

8-Man Small School North

Stearns 5-2 131.429 Orono 5-2 125.595 Dexter 5-2 113.651 Bucksport 3-4 95.130 Washington Academy 76.923 Valley 1-4 71.515

8-Man Small School South

Old Orchard Beach 7-0 152.174 Telstar 4-2 109.910 Sacopee Valley 4-3 94.921 Boothbay 1-4 74.545 Traip Academy 1-6 70.807 Mount View 0-6 44.737

