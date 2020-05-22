Weekend Prop Bets for May 22

Last week Bryan Stackpole went 3-1 and had a huge week, while the listeners went 0-4, can the tables be turned this weekend?

Prop Bets == 5/22/2020

1 – Which will be higher? Total goals scored in the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Wolfsburg or Padderborn and Hoffenheim Saturday

2 – Which will be higher? The number of games won by Leandro Pereira in the Brazilian Men’s Table Tennis league Saturday (5 matches, need 3 games to win – 15 maximum) or number of hits for the NC Dinos Sunday against Hanwha Eagles?

3 – Which is higher? The starting position of the winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Race or how many holes are played to determine a winner in "The Match: Champions for Charity."

4 – Which is higher? Number of strikeouts thrown by Aaron Brooks for the KIA Tigers against the SK Wyverns in his start this weekend or the number of wins for Karsten Koch in Germany’s Super League of Darts Saturday and Sunday?

Tie Breaker – How many runs do the Kiwoom Heroes score in their 3 game series in the KBO against the Lotte Giants?