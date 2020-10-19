What To Make Of The Pats After Sunday’s Ugly Loss

As if Sunday's loss vs. the Denver Broncos wasn't bad enough for the Patriots, and the wrath of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests which preceded it, New England is now tasked with righting its season in back-to-back games vs. the San Francisco 49ers and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

The good news for the Patriots - they can (hopefully) get back on the practice field this week prior to that showdown with Jimmy G at Gillette Stadium at 4:25pm on Sunday.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe joined The Drive Monday to talk about his confidence level in this Patriots' team, and when panic may ensue among Patriots' Nation.